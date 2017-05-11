PM administers oath to Comilla city Mayor Monirul

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today administered the oath of office to newly-elected Comilla City Corporation Mayor Monirul Haq Sakku.

Sakku was sworn in at a simple ceremony at the prime minister’s office in Dhaka, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said after the event.

Local Government Division Secretary Abdul Malek conducted the function. LGRD Minister Engineer Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, PM’s Advisers HT Imam and Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and MPs elected from Comilla were present.

Sakku was reelected Comilla city mayor on March 30 this year.

Source: The Daily Star