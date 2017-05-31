No legal bar for Gazipur mayor to take office

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the HC order that stayed for six months the government order suspending Gazipur City Corporation Mayor MA Mannan for the second time.

A four-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order after the hearing of a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order, reports UNB.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokan stood for the Gazipur mayor while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam argued for the state.

As the Appellate Division upheld the HC order, now there is no legal bar for Mannan to take the office again, UNB said.

On 13 April, the HC stayed the suspension order for six months responding to a writ petition filed by the Gazipur mayor.

The government, on 19 August 2015, suspended Gazipur city mayor Mannan for the first time as he had been charged with criminal offences.

Later on 18 April 2016, the mayor was suspended for the second time barely a week after the Appellate Division validated his position.

Source: Prothom Alo