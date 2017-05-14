No cost for sending remittance: Muhith

Bangladeshi expatriates will not have pay any amount in order to send remittances to the country, Finance Minister AMA Muhith said Saturday.

“The government is taking measures so that expatriates can send their remittances without any charge,” the minister said at a pre-budget discussion with the Economic Reporters’ Forum at his ministry office at the Secretariat.

“An allocation will be added to the next budget in this regard,” the finance boss added.

The initiatives are being taken to increase the remittance flow, the minister said, urging the to send their remittances through proper channels.

The government has decided to take the initiatives as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Muhith further said.

The amount of the fiscal year 2017-18 budget will be more than Tk 4,00,000 crore, he mentioned.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq