PM urges Myanmar to solve the Rohingya issue together

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged Myanmar to find a solution to the long-standing Rohingya problem together as close neighbors.

Sheikh Hasina made the remark when the outgoing Myanmar’s Ambassador in Dhaka Myo Myint met her at her office in the morning, and requested him to convey the message to his government.

Reporters were briefed by PM’s Press Sectary Ihsanul Karim after the meeting.

He said Sheikh Hasina told the Myanmar envoy that Bangladesh wants to resolve the problem through dialogue as it prioritizes its neighbors.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a large number of unregistered Rohingya refugees have been living in Bangladesh creating social and environmental problems.

Referring to her government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, she said Bangladesh has been firm in recent times in disallowing its territory to be used by armed groups or insurgents of Myanmar.

She also underscored the need for activating joint trade commission and bilateral cargo shipping service between the two countries for boosting their economies.

The Myanmar envoy replied that his government is serious to resolve the Rohingya issue and will implement recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission as much as possible.

Hasina reiterated her invitation to Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suukyi to visit Bangladesh.

Among others, PMO Secretary Suraiya Begum was present at the meeting.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq