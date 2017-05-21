MPs blamed for creating distance with grassroots

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, addresses a two-day special extended meeting of the party at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday. — Focusbangla photo

Ruling Awami League’s district committee leaders on Saturday complained that the party MPs distanced themselves from dedicated workers at the grassroots.

The district leaders made the allegation at th close door special extended meeting within minutes from prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the session describing the grassroots workers as the party’s lifeline.

Speaking after Hasina at the meeting at Ganobhaban, presidents and general secretaries of AL’s district committees sought immediate steps to end the intra party rifts.

The meeting over, the attending party leaders told New Age that the district committee leaders also demanded that induction of Jamaat and BNP men into AL be stopped forthwith.

In reply, Hasina instructed party leaders and activists to stop inducting BNP and Jamaat men in AL.

‘Don’t induct garbage in AL,’ was Hasina’s clear instruction, a leader from Rajshahi told New Age.

‘I know why these elements are being enrolled in AL, it’s only to strengthen their groups ,’ Hasina was quoted as telling her disgruntled party leaders.

She instructed AL MPs and the party’s district chapter leaders to work together for the advancement of the party and the country.

Besides ministers and MPs, the meeting was attended by presidents, general secretaries, information secretaries, office secretaries and their deputies, publicity and publication secretaries and their deputies from all the 77 organizational district chapters.

At the outset, Hasina credited grassroots leaders and activities of AL for keeping the party vibrant and strong since its inception.

They always took the correct decision at the right time to strengthened AL, she said.

Hasina gave a vivid account of the successes achieved by AL governments at different times.

She said, ‘AL comes to power in order to serve the people.’

Hasina said that Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia failed to serve the people after coming to power.

Hasina instructed AL leaders and activists to publicize her government’s success stories to help the people differentiate between AL and the other parties.

The attending leaders were given booklets and CDs depicting successes of Hasina government and the alleged arson attacks of BNP.

Presidents and general secretaries from eight districts and an equal number of divisions spoke.

AL general secretary Oabidul Quader was seated beside Hasina on the dais.

Sylhet city AL president Badruddin Ahmed Kamran said that the MPs create distance with grassroots leaders but for whose tireless work they could never get elected to Parliament.

‘It’s time to reduce the distance between the MPs and the party workers at the grassroots,’ said Chittagong south district AL president Moslem Uddin Ahmed.

He demanded action against on paper only organization floated by self-seekers to exploit Al’s goodwill.

He said many central leaders of AL attend programmes of these ‘on paper only organizations but find no time to attend AL’s events.

Mymensing district AL president Jahirul Hoque Khoka complained that personal gains and conflict of interest were generating divisions within AL.

In 1975, he said, AL had only one Kahndker Moshtaque, now the party has countless Moshtaques.

‘Please take action against them,’ he appealed to the party leadership.

Rangpur district AL general secretary Rezaul Karim Raju said the rifts within AL multiplied after the local government polls.

He said that the AL general secretary’s comments often frighten the party’s workers.

He said it became essential to give a deep look into Jamaat and BNP men joining AL.

Hasina also inaugurated membership drive and renewal of membership by renewing her own membership.

She gave laptops to eight district chapter offices.

Source: New Age