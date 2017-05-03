Massive Phensedyl bust in Ctg

Police in Chittagong have seized a substantial amount of contraband cough syrup Phensedyl in a raid at the city’s Barisal Colony, known to be a haven for narcotics.

Over a hundred personnel of Chittagong Metropolitan Police took part in the raid, which began around 4am on Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Md Abdur Rauf.

As many as 11 sacks, containing the contraband, were found from various locations in the compound, he said.

“Special barrels dug into the ground were used to hide Phensedyl,” said senior officer Rauf. “We found 11 sacks from four such barrels.”

The sacks contained 2,306 bottles of Phensedyl, he added. Any arrest is yet to be made over the haul.

Police had previously conducted several raids in the area but have failed to apprehend the perpetrators and stop the trafficking.

Source: bdnews24