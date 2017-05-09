Lal Kach festival in Bangladesh – in pictures

During the Hindu Lal Kach festival in Dhaka, men and boys cover themselves in body paint and take part in processions through their local neighbourhoods wielding swords to ward off evil and welcome the Bengali new year 1424

Participants in a Lal Kach festival procession get ready for the event

Lal Kach translates as Red Glass

Devotees parade through the Munshigonj district of Dhaka

They wield swords to ward off evil



The festival marks Bengali new year

It dates back centuries

Young and old take part together