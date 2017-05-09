Lal Kach festival in Bangladesh – in pictures

May 9, 2017 | Filed under: Culture | Posted by:

 

 Lal Kach festival in Bangladesh – in pictures
During the Hindu Lal Kach festival in Dhaka, men and boys cover themselves in body paint and take part in processions through their local neighbourhoods wielding swords to ward off evil and welcome the Bengali new year 1424

Alam/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *