KSA wants Bangladesh defence personnel in anti-IS alliance

Bangladesh will not take part in the field-level military campaign by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-led alliance against militant group Islamic State despite Dhaka’s hurried joining of the bloc one and half years ago.

Dhaka has already conveyed its position in this regard to Riyadh, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

Still, the Saudi government is willing to hire manpower from Bangladesh for mid-level research and investigation for the alliance, the sources said.

Riyadh also wants Dhaka’s collaboration in removing mines from Saudi territory, protection of its boundary and participating in the defence infrastructure building.

Diplomats, who are informed about the matter, told Prothom Alo that the Saudi government has held discussions with the government of Bangladesh at different levels since the formation of the alliance.

The Saudi government formed The Islamic Military Alliance (IMA) in December 2015 to take a common position and fight against terrorist activities of the IS militants.

Saudi defence minister Mohammad bin Salam Al Saud made the formal announcement of the alliance. Formally known as The Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, the bloc initially had 34 countries in it. The number increased to 41.

Former Pakistan army chief general (retd) Raheel Sharif became the first commander-in-chief of the alliance in January 2017. Around 5,000 defence personnel from Pakistan are supposed to join the alliance by this time.

The issue of Saudi interest in Bangladesh joining of the alliance with defence personnel came when principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division lieutenant general Mahfuzur Rahman visited Saudi Arabia in the middle of April and had talks with Saudi military officials.

Riyadh expressed its interest in engaging Bangladesh officials in mid-level research and investigation.

When asked about this, Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Golam Masih acknowledged that the two countries had held discussions on defence cooperation. “We hope the defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will take a real shape at the end of this year,” he said over telephone.

However, defence analysts said the role of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East has come under serious question especially after its operations in Yemen that caused the death of many including children. KSA is also blamed for sharp division between the Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Experts think Dhaka should take time before formally joining the operational activities of the group initiated by Saudi Arabia.

A source in Riyadh said the issue of Bangladesh’s cooperation on protection of Saudi boundary was discussed when director general of Border Guards Bangladesh major general Abul Hossain talked to Saudi officials last week.

Highly placed sources in the government said the defence adviser to the prime minister, Tarique Ahmed Siddiqui, visited Saudi Arabia in February 2016. He held talks with Saudi officials on defence infrastructure building and maintenance, removal of mines and maintenance of aircraft. He also discussed the issue of sharing intelligence information.

Later in July 2016, Saudi assistant defence minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh held follow-up discussion with the Bangladesh officials in Dhaka.

The sources said deputy chief of Saudi armed forces air marshal Fayad Bin Hamid al Ruwaili visited Dhaka in August of the year to discuss the issue of defence cooperation. The next month, the chief of Saudi national security too visited Dhaka.

Diplomatic sources in Riyadh said Bangladesh had experience of removing mines during the Gulf war. However, Dhaka has reasons to be cautious, given the Saudi operations against Huthi rebels and conflict with them.

“The United Nations has adopted resolution twice since Saudi Arabia began operations in Yemen. The role of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East is under serious question… So, Dhaka must think if it is taking too much risk by joining such a group led by Saudi Arabia,” said ANM Muniruzzaman, president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies.

It may be mentioned that Saudi Arabia was blacklisted by the UN for the deaths of more than 600 children in Yemen in 2016.

The name of Saudi Arabia was dropped when Bangladesh, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates—three members of the Saudi-led anti-IS alliance—protested against it.

A source in Riyadh said general Raheel Sharif of Pakistan joined the alliance as its chief. “It’s not yet clear where it is heading for or will it at all join the fight against IS—nothing is clear,” the source said.

However, Saudi Arabia has convened a meeting of te defence ministers of the alliance countries after next Ramadan.

The Bangladesh ambassador, Golam Masih, also said he meeting would be held sometime within May but it is yet to be finalised. “Saudi Arabia is interested in bringing Bangladesh personnel in alliance against terrorist activities,” he added.

This report, originally published in Prothom Alo Bangla print edition, has been rewritten in English by Khawaza Main Uddin.

Source: bdnews24