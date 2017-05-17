Kiwis ease into 4-wicket win

Bangladesh’s Sakib Al Hasan bowls to Kiwi Skipper Tom Latham in the 3rdf match of Tri-nation series at Dublin on Wednesday.— TV grab

New Zealand made light work of Bangladesh bowling to ease into a four-wicket win in their tri-series match at Clontarf Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Wednesday.

Set 258 to win the kiwis reached their target in 47.3 overs with Tom Latham (54) and Jimmy Neesham (52) scoring half centuries.

Bangladesh, who were clearly 20-30 runs short after being put into the batting, needed an early breakthrough to defend their modest total but their three-pronged pace attack and two spinners were unable to provide that.

Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Luc Ronchi for 27 and a brilliant piece of fielding by Sabbir Rahman helped them to dislodge

Geroge Worker for 17 but Latham’s fifty ensured New Zealand were always on the course.

Though Ross Taylor (25) and Neil Broom (48) could not stretch their innings too long they kept frustrating the Tigers with their easy going approach.

Mustafiz and Rubel Hossain trapped Taylor and Broom leg before respectively before Neesham took the game away from Bangladesh.

Skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza, who returned to lead Bangladesh after serving out one-match ban, got Neesham out in the 46th over for his only wicket that cost him 56 runs in 6.3 overs.

Mustafiz and Rubel claimed two wickets each giving away 33 and 53 runs respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a total of 257-9 after they were put into batting thanks to half centuries of Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Opening batsman Soumya made highest 61 and gave his side a solid start with a 71-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 23.

Sabbir and Sakib al Hasan failed in the middle order as they made one and six respectively but Mushfiq made 55 and added 49 with Mahmudullah to take the score close to 200.

Mahmudullah scored 51 and added 62 runs with Mosaddek Hossain, who got out in the last over after making 41, to help their team get past 250-run mark.

Hamish Bennett, the one change in the Black Caps line-up which beat Ireland in their first match on Sunday -– he replaced Scott Kuggeleijn -– was rewarded for an economical 10-over spell with two wickets in the last over to finish with three for 31.

Source: New Age