JU student handcuffed in hospital

The High Court has summoned a police officer to explain why a Jahangirnagar University student detained during demonstration was handcuffed while being treated in hospital.

On Monday, Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque ordered Ashulia police OC Mohsinul Kadir to appear on May 31 and give an explanation.

A bus ran over marketing student Nazmul Hasan Rana and microbiology student ‘Arafat’ on early Friday, prompting students to block a highway for two days.

On Saturday, police dispersed the protesters on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, when they started to demonstrate in front of the vice-chancellor’s residence.

The protesters later entered the premises and vandalised. The same day, authorities shut the university and ordered students to vacate dormitories.

Late on Saturday, police detained 42 students, including 10 women, who were then formally arrested in a case started by the university authorities.

On Sunday, several media outlets ran a picture of hand-cuffed student at a Savar hospital.

According to media reports, the student, who was detained with 41 others, is Nazmul Hossain, a student of government and politics.

He was taken to the university’s medical centre after he fell sick during the demonstrations in front of the VC’s residence.

A university team and Ashulia police later transferred Nazmul to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Students claimed that police had handcuffed Nazmul late Saturday while being treated.