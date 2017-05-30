JS goes into budget session, to continue till July 13

At least 22 people, including children, were killed when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

At the onset of the session, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved a condolence motion in the house with separate obituary references on former lawmakers Abdur Rashid and Abdul Matin Miah, who passed away after prorogation of the 15th session of Jatiya Sangsad.

Parliament also condoled the death of former foreign secretary Farook Chowdhury, Aparajeya Bangla sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid, freedom fighter and recitation artist Kazi Arif and Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Mihir Nandi and others.

The parliament goes into 16th session after a 20-day recess with Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

A meeting of the business advisory committee decided that finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith would place budget for the next financial year on June 1 at 1:30pm.

Current session of the 10th parliament will continue until July 13 with an adjournment from June 23 to June 27 for Eid-ul-Fitr, decided the meeting.

In each working day, the session will start at 10:30am and discussion on budget would be held for 45 hours.