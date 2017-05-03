Journo Shimul Murder: Charges against Mayor Miru, 37 others

Charges have been filed by police against Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Halimul Haque Miru and 37 others for the murder of Daily Samakal correspondent Abdul Hakim Shimul.

Journalist Shimul, the Shahzadpur upazila correspondent of the daily Samakal, received a bullet during a factional clash of ruling Awami League on February 2 in Shirajganj.

Shimul then succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The mayor of the municipality, Mayor Miru, had allegedly opened fired during the clash, which led to Shimul’s death.

The victim’s wife filed the case against the mayor, his two brothers and 15 others the same day.

Mayor Miru, also the organising secretary of Sirajganj district unit AL, and his brothers Habibul Haque Mintu and Hasibul Haque Pintu are among the 14 detained in connection with the murder.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq