Indian ship rescues 33 Cyclone Mora victims

The Indian navy ship conducting search and rescue operations at the Bay of Bengal have pulled out 33 Bangladeshi victims of Cyclone Mora from two boats along with a dead body in the Maheskhali region.

More survivors are likely, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The offshore patrol vessel, INS Sumitra, is running the operation in cooperation with Bangladesh Navy.

The vessel is loaded with relief materials too, which will be dispatched to Chittagong once the search and rescue operation is complete or when Bangladesh Navy takes over.

Meanwhile, seven bodies have so far been found after Cyclone Mora’s departure, with many missing still, according to authorities.

About 20,000 homes have been damaged by the storm, according Obaidul Quader, road transport minister.