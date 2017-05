Bangladesh made history in Dublin on Wednesday when they clinched a five- wicket victory over fourth-ranked New Zealand to jump in the ranking.

The victory has put Bangladesh at par with Sri Lanka on 93 points, but when the ratings are calculated beyond the decimal point, Bangladesh are ranked above Sri Lanka as they 93.3 points as compared to Sri Lanka’s 92.8.

This is the first time Bangladesh have been ranked ahead of three former world champions – Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the West Indies.