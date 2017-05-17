High Court orders transfer of Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

The High Court today transferred Zia Charitable Trust corruption case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from Special Judge Court-3 to Special Judge Court-5.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Khaleda Zia for transferring the case from the court of Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar.

Now, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of Special Judge Court-5 of Dhaka will conduct the preceding of the case.

In the petition filed on May 15, Khaleda said the HC has earlier transferred Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case from the Special Judge Court-3 to another court.

So, the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case against her should also be transferred, Advocate Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, a lawyer for Khaleda, told The Daily Star citing from the petition on Monday.

On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the Zia Orphanage Trust case with Tejgaon Police Station, accusing four people, including Khaleda, of raising funds for the trust from unknown sources through abuse of power.

Source: The Daily Star