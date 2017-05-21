Heat wave may continue for some days

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, Maijdee Court and Barisal and it may continue.

The heat wave may continue for some days, according to a press release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in next 24 hours as of 9:00am tomorrow, the release added.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37.8 degree Celsius at Jessore and minimum temperature was recorded 21 degree Celsius at Rangpur.

The highest rainfall was recorded 108 millimeter at Srimangal in Sylhet.

The sun set at 6:37pm today and rise at 5:13am tomorrow in Dhaka.

