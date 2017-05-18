Haor farmers to get fresh loan at 4.5 pc interest rate: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday declared halving the interest rate for fresh agricultural loan for the farmers of flood-affected Haor areas as they would get fresh loan at 4.5 per cent interest rate.

‘The affected farmers would get fresh agricultural loan at 4.5 per cent interest rate to restart farming,’ she said while addressing a public meeting at Khaliajuri Degree College ground here prior to distribution of relief materials among the flood-hit people.

She reiterated her government’s decision for suspension of the repayment of the current agricultural loan until next crop and said that the government would also provide support for diversification of their occupation.

Assuring the people of the flood-affected areas of taking all necessary measures for their protection, the prime minister said none will suffer for lack of food and shelter as VGF activities would continue in the haor areas apart from OMS programme.

‘Now we’ve sufficient stock of food and if necessary we will import more food from abroad,’ she said adding that the government has taken arrangement to reach VGF rice to union level at government cost.

The prime minister arrived here this morning by a helicopter to see for herself the situation of the flood-affected haor areas of the district.

She distributed relief goods among the flood-hit farmers and other distressed people before addressing the public meeting at Khaliajuri Degree College ground.

Source: New Age