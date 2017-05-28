Full verdict in blogger Rajib murder case published

Ahmed Rajib Haider

A 163-page verdict for killing blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider in 2015 was published on the Supreme Court website on Sunday, sentencing two people to death, another to life term and six others to different jail terms.

After getting signed by two Judges—Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Jahangir Hossain, the verdict was published this morning.

Earlier on April 2, a High Court bench upheld a lower court verdict over the murder.

The condemned convicts are Faisal Din Nayeem alias Dwip and Redwanul Azad Rana while the lifer is Maksudul Hasan Anik.

On March 27, the High Court fixed April 2 for delivering its verdict on the appeals filed by the convicts in the blogger murder case.

Earlier on January 9, the High Court kept the verdict in the case pending concluding hearings for 22 days on the death reference and appeal petition of the accused.

The hearing on the appeal petitions and the death reference of the accused began on November 7 last year.

On February 15, 2013, Ahmed Rajib Haider, an activist of Ganajagaran Mancha, was hacked to death near his house at Mirpur’s Palash Nagar in the capital.

Later, a Dhaka court on December 31, 2015, sentenced two people to death, one to life term imprisonment while six others to different jail terms for the murder.

Source: New Age