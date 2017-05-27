Fahim, Ali heist Tigers’ match

Bangladesh lost astonishingly by two wickets in their high-scoring warm-up match ahead of Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Birmingham, Edgbaston on Saturday.

Bangladesh made 341-9 on the back of Tamim Iqbal’s 102 off 93 balls and looked to get a comfortable victory when they reduced the opposition to 249-8.

But Fahim Ashraf, the medium pacer who is yet to make his one-day international debut, remained not out on 64 off just 30 and Hasan Ali made 20 off 15 balls to take their side home in 49.3 overs with a partnership of 93 off just 41 balls.

Taskin Ahmed received the hammering most as he conceded 80 off nine overs though he gave the breakthrough for Bangladesh.

Despite the top order failed Shoaib Malik made 72 and Mohammad Hafeez scored 49 in the middle order to keep the chase on.

Bangladesh, however, made some good batting practice though only Imrul Kayes, who made 61, was the only man other than Tamim to pass 50-run mark.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sakib al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain made 46, 29, 23 and 26 runs respectively.

Bangladesh will take on India in another practice match on Tuesday before they face hosts England in the first match of the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Source: New Age