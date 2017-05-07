Ershad launches Jatiya Party-led alliance ahead of election

Hussain Muhammad Ershad. — UNB file photo

Jatiya Party chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad on Sunday launched a new political coalition United National Alliance ahead of next general election.

The alliance led by Jatiya Party would accept polls result, Ershad said while launching the coalition at a press briefing at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

The United National Alliance includes two political parties — Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Islami Front — along with two political alliances — Jatiya Islami Mahajote and Bangladesh National Alliance.

JP secretary general ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader will carry out his duty as the alliance’s spokesperson.

HM Ershad, also the special envoy to the prime minister, launched the alliance at the press conference where JP co-chairman GM Quader and its secretary general Ruhul Amin Howlader, Bangladesh Islami Front chairman MA Mannan, Jatiya Islami Mahajote chairman Abu Naser Wahed Faruk, and Bangladesh National Alliance chairman Sekander Ali Moni, among others, were present.

In his speech, Ershad, also a former military dictator, said, there would be no room for anti-liberation force in the alliance according to its commitment.

He reiterated that Jatiya Party had already come out of the Awami League-led ruling alliance and said his party is now playing role as opposition in Jatiya Sangsad.

Earlier, Awami League-led alliance leaders said that they would never mind if HM Ershad formed another electoral alliance.

Source: New Age