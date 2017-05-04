Ensuring quality education top priority of govt: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that ensuring quality education for all is her government’s top priority.

“We have given education for all as top priority as it is the main tool to build a hunger- and poverty-free nation,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this at a ceremony marking the handover of SSC and equivalent examination results at her office on Thursday.

During the ceremony, she thanked the Education Ministry for introducing the new system under which answer scripts are checked by third examiners for the proper evaluation of the performance of candidates.

“The decision to introduce the new system was very timely one as the proper evaluation of candidates is very important, and the pass rate has declined slightly for that,” she said.

She said her government has introduced multimedia classrooms in 23,500 schools, while computer labs are being set up in different schools in a bid to ensure the use of latest technology in education sector.

Hasina said the government will set up residential schools and colleges in char, haor and hilly areas so that the students could attend the classes regularly.

Mentioning the government has set up Prime Minister’s Education Assistance Trust Fund with a Tk-1000 crore seed money, she said the money will help the poor but meritorious students continue their higher education.

She greeted the successful students for their good results and advised those who could not succeed not to be frustrated. “You better prepare for the next examination.”

Later, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the students and the teachers of Sherpur and Sathkhira districts through a videoconference.

PMO Secretary Suraiya Begum, Education Secretary Sohrab Hossain, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Chairmen of the 10 Education Boards were present on the occasion.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq