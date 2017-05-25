Electricity supply to be normal by Saturday: Nasrul

‘It is an unexpected disruption of power supply due to the collapse of Ashuganj-Sirajganj tower because of a cyclone and overhauling of eight power plants,’ he told newsmen at a briefing at Bidyut Bhabana in the city.

The state minister assured that power crisis will ease by Saturday as 10,000 MW electricity would be generated from the power plants now under maintenance.

He said the authorities concerned have been working to repair the damaged tower, which will require 6-7 months’ time.

Replying to a question, Nasrul said that the government would try to ensure normal supply power during the Ramadan, adding, ‘We will be in a better position during the holy month.’

Natural Compressed Gas refilling stations will remain closed from 3:00pm to 10:00pm during the Ramadan for smooth operation of power plants, the state minister added.

‘Large scale power plants are yet to be put into operation. We need three more years for uninterrupted power supply along with upgrading transmission line across the country,’ Nasrul said.

Earlier, the state minister formally inaugurated a smart prepaid meter of electricity as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the local companies should come forward for automation in power sector.

‘Necessary assistance would be provided by the government to interested entrepreneurs and organizations in this regard,’ he said, adding that the use of information technology in the daily life is increasing day by day but the interest in technology invention is not visible.

Bangladesh Power Development Board manufactured the smart meter, which was introduced with the technical support of Aplombtech, a Bangladeshi company.

The state minister emphasized on the innovation and innovative initiatives and said Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council always inspires these works.

Chaired by power division secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, the ceremony was attended by state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the special guest while chairman of Power Development Board Khaled Mahmud spoke.