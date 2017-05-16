Early mango sales raise concern

Mangoes, harvested before their maturity, are on display for sale at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Monday, triggering fear that chemicals may have been used to ripen the fruit. — Sanaul Haque

Low quality mangoes, harvested long before their maturity, flooded the capital’s fruit markets, making horticulturists concerned about the possibility of application of chemicals to ripen the fruit.

Fruit merchants have been facing the allegation for long that they apply carbide to ripen mangoes at premature stage to make extra profits.

As the practice became widespread in 2014 Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution and the police in joint drives destroyed thousands of tons of mangoes on their way to the capital.

The illegal practice prompted the Department of Agricultural Extension to set the harvesting schedules depending on the mango variety and location of the plantations.

Himsagar mangoes reached the capital’s fruit shops since early May though the harvest of this delicate variety should begin after June 12.

Chain stores already began selling Mallika, though this late variety is not expected to be plucked before July 1.

Fruits don’t ripen unless they reach maturity which might occur seven days earlier or later depending on weather conditions, DAE senior horticulturist Shahidul Islam told New Age.

But the harvesting cannot start one month earlier, which can happen only when mangoes are artificially ripened, he added.

He said that he found litchis being sold weeks before they were expected to be mature.

Already, Gopalbhog, Gobindabhog, Himsagar, Langra, Kishanbhog, Ranibhog and Golabkhash are being sold by vendors as well as the chain stores in the capital.

Among these varieties, only Gobindabhog and Golabkhash would be ready for harvest by the end of the current month.

The other varieties would be ready for harvest later, said DAE officials.

Wayside vendors are selling only Himsagar at prices between Tk 110 and Tk 120 per kg.

Sohag, a wayside vendor on the Panthapath, said that he sold around 100 kg each day throughout the last week.

Chain stores at Dhanmondi and on the nearby Central Road sell Himsagar for between Tk 140 and Tk 190 per kg.

Sindur Am, imported from India sells for Tk 160 per kg.

One kg of Mallika sells for Tk 130.

At wholesale outlets, mango prices vary from Tk 30 to Tk 60 per kg.

Chain store managers told New Age that they were selling mangoes at low prices because they still don’t taste well and were of not so good quality.

During visits to three chain stores in the capital on Sunday, New Age found that no buyer being informed about the quality of mangoes on sale.

Wholesalers at Karwanbazaar showed no interest to discuss mango business saying that they would do that when the supplies and sale would pick up.

A mid-level mango wholesaler at Karwanbazaar said reluctantly that his daily sale now slightly exceeds 5,000 kg.

There are 175 mango wholesalers at Karwan Bazaar alone.

There are at least five other wholesale markets in the capital.

