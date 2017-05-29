Danger signals for ports, coastal districts

As Cyclone Mora moved slightly north and now centres within 500km of the Bangladesh coast, the meteorological department has advised ports in Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar to hoist danger signal No. 7.

Mongla and Payra ports will have to follow danger signal No. 5, the Met office said in a special weather bulletin.

Meteorological Department Director Shamsuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com that the cyclone might move further north and cross the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar coast early Tuesday.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the cyclone was centred at 9am on Monday about 445km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar, 530km of Chittagong port, 580 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 510 km south-southeast Of Payra Port.

It’s likely to intensify further and move in a northerly direction. Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts.

The met office said sea will remain very rough and advised all fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea to remain in shelter.

Source: bdnews24