Cyclone Mora hit coastal areas

It is likely to move in a northerly direction further, it said.

Under its influence, gusty or squally wind with rain or thunder showers is continuing over north Bay and the coastal districts and maritime ports of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kilometres of the cyclone centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts.

Maritime ports of Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist great danger signal ten, the bulletin continued.

Coastal districts of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under the danger signal number.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal eight, it said.

Coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal eight.

Under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.