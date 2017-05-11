Customs accuses ex-UNDP official of money laundering

Customs intelligence chief Moinul Khan told reporters that investigation launched by his agency found Prisner of handing over a car that he imported without paying tax under privileged quota illegally for personal gain.

He sold the car for personal gain and received the price through foreign bank outside Bangladesh, which can be considered as an offence under money laundering rule, said the customs intelligence chief.

‘Hence it was recommended that a case should be filed against him as his activities were found to be as a punishable crime under tax and money laundering laws,’ he said.

Acting on a tip-off, customs authorities had seized a Pajero SUV from a house at Uttara in the capital in November.

The car had yellow registration plate which only can be used by diplomats.

Stefan was the country director for UNDP in Bangladesh from 2008-2012 and served as deputy resident representative in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2004-2008.