Congenial election atmosphere yet to be created: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said congenial atmosphere for general election is yet to be created in the country.

“There is no scope for the opposition parties to speak freely. They have no scope way to carry out their normal activities,” Fakhrul said while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the grave of late president Ziaur Rahman at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Along with the party’s leaders and activists, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia also went to Zia’s grave to pay homage to the BNP founder’s 36th death anniversary.

About the election roadmap for the next general election, Fakhrul said, “Before announcing the roadmap, the government will have to create level playing field for all political parties and to withdraw all false cases against the opposition men. Then, it would be logical to talk on roadmap.”

The BNP leader further said election cannot be held with opposition men remain in jails. “A free and fair election is not possible under this uneven situation.”

Source: The Daily Star