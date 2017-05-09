Comilla mayor Monirul gets bail

Comilla mayor-elect Monirul Haque Sakku has been granted bail after surrendering in court on charges brought by the Anti Corruption Commission.

The BNP leader, who has been elected for a second term in the city corporation polls held in March, stands accused of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income and hiding asset details.

He appeared before a Dhaka senior special judge’s court and pleaded for bail.

The court granted him bail until May 24, when it scheduled the hearing of indictment.

On Apr 18, a warrant was out for Sakku after the court took cognizance of the ACC chargesheet. It also ordered confiscation of Sakku’s asset.

In 2008, the ACC filed the case with the Ramna police in Dhaka and charges were pressed against Sakku and his wife in February last year.

The BNP leader is accused of having assets worth Tk 45.77 million beyond his known sources of income and hiding details of assets worth Tk 11.24 million.

The ACC case named Sakku’s wife Afroza Jesmin, but the graft watchdog did not press any charges against her.

