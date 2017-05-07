Class XI admission May 9-26

Class XI admission seekers will have to submit their applications online or through SMS between May 9 and 26.

For online submission, they need to access the website, www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd , or apply through SMS using Teletalk, according to the admission policy issued today for class XI admission seekers in the 2017-’18 academic calendar.

A fee of Tk 150 has been fixed for online application. Students can apply for minimum five and maximum 10 colleges and similar institutions, the policy published on the Ministry of Education website reads.

The fee is Tk 120 if they apply through SMS, it said.

Colleges will be selected for the admission seekers based on their merit and choice.

A list on the first phase of the selection will be published on June 5. Then, applications will be received in two more phases.

Classes for class XI will begin on July 1 after the end of the admission process.

