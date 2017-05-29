Chief justice warns law ministry

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha today said the consequence will be very serious if the law ministry officials try to dominate the Supreme Court.

“A little learning is a dangerous thing,” the chief justice said out of frustration.

“Those in the law ministry rank from assistant judges to senior district judge. If they feel that the Supreme Court will act under their decision, they will commit a serious mistake,” he said.

The chief justice spoke the words while presiding over a bench of the Appellate Division for hearing the Mazdar Hossain case, popularly known as judiciary separation case.

During today’s hearing, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, yet again, moved a time plea seeking two more weeks for the government to issue a gazette on the rules determining conduct and discipline of lower court judges.

After the attorney general moved the petition, the chief justice said: “We cannot understand whether we will laugh or cry.”

Source: The Daily Star