Cabinet reshuffle anytime: Quader

Obaidul Quader. — Focusbangla file photo

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader hinted on Monday that the cabinet might be reshuffled anytime.

The minister came up with the hint after coming out from cabinet meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat in the city.

When asked about the prospective time, Obaidul said it is only under the jurisdiction of prime minister.

Obaidul, general secretary of the ruling Awami League, also talked about the latest formation of Jatiya Party-led alliance of 58 parties.

Many things would happen in political alignment before the next polls, he said.

‘We have still one and half years before the next elections. There would be many ups and downs in politics.’

In terms of number, the new alliance has made a record, Obaidul said.

Jatiya Party is not in the Awami League-led alliance since 2014…the decision depended on its chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad whether his lawmakers would stay in cabinet or not, he added.

Source: New Age