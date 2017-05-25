BNP to stage countrywide protest Thursday

BNP has announced to hold a countrywide protest programme on Thursday as Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) denied permission to the party for a rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan.

Party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at Nayapaltan Central Office on Wednesday.

Earlier, BNP sought permission to stage rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday protesting a police raid at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office.

On Saturday, police raided Khaleda’s Gulshan office searching for “anti-state documents” that sparked angry protests by hundred of party supporters across the country.

The law enforcers, however, said they found nothing during the two-hour search.

Source: Dhaka Tribune