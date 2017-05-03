BNP factions clash in Jhenaidah

At least 15 people have been injured in Jhenaidah in a clash between two BNP factions during the party’s district unit’s meeting.

The incident occurred at the town’s Municipal Community Centre in the presence of Advisor to the BNP Chairperson and former Feni MP Jainal Abedin alias VP Jainal on Wednesday.

The injured have been taken to the Sadar Hospital and other local medical institutions for treatment, said Jhenaidah Police OC Harendra Nath Sarkar.

According to local BNP activists, a feud had been brewing between Jhenaidah unit President Masiur Rahman and the BNP’s central committee’s Human Rights Secretary Advocate Asaduzzaman Asad since the announcement of the district’s new 151-member body in January.

The situation worsened after 17 supporters of Azad were not invited to the representative committee meeting on Wednesday.

Quoting witnesses, OC Harendra Nath told bdnews24.com that supporters of the 17 uninvited leaders protested the meeting on Wednesday and a fight broke out between them and those inside the venue.

“Those who conducted the attack were not members of the BNP,” said Jainal Abedin. “The attack was fuelled by the Awami League.”

Asad and Masiur have yet to comment on the incident.

The meeting resumed once the situation had calmed, said OC Harendra Nath.

Source: bdnews24