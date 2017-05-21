BNP demands resignation of home minister

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded resignation of the home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, for ‘illegal’ police raid on the office of the party chief and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

“The police raid on the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, which was conducted on a baseless allegation is unprecedented,” BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a media briefing at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Sunday.

“This kind of aggression at a time when the BNP begins the notion of exercising peaceful democratic practices, and presented Vision 2030, is a provocation and a conspiracy to destroy democratic future.”

He called the ‘aggression’ an ominous sign for the country’s politics in general.

In this context, the BNP leader demanded that the home minister should resign immediately for acting on such unfounded allegation.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and BNP vice chairman Joynal Abedin quoted Sections 96 and 103 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and said the police raid was not conducted as per these sections.

“So, it is illegal.”

He said lawyers are scrutinising different aspects of the event to see if they would go for a legal action for the raid as well.

Source: Prothom Alo