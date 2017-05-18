BNP alleges patrons of PM killed Zia

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. — UNB file photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s patrons had killed the party’s founder late president Ziaur Rahman.

The party said the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, realised that Awami League leaders were involved in the killings of August 15,1975.

The party rejected prime minister’s allegation that late president Ziaur Rahman had obstructed her to return home from abroad in 1981 after assassination of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, the founding president of Bangladesh.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a news briefing at the party’s central office urged the prime minister to explain if Zia had obstructed her how she could enter into the country on May 17 in 1981 when Ziaur Rahman was in state power.

Rather, Zia was killed on the 13th day of her (Hasina’s) coming to the country, Rizvi said.

Rizvi said people also believe that her (Hasina) patrons killed Zia considering him (Zia) as obstacle to her (Hasina) path.

He said she (Hasina) had commented that she was not unhappy after HM Ershad took over power toppling elected president Abdus Sattar at gun point and imposed martial law in the country.

Referring to her statements at a programme on Wednesday on the occasion of her homecoming day, Rizvi said the prime minister has realised though in a little extent that Awami League leaders were involved in August 15 assassination.

Rizvi said there is no benefit to cast allegation on others rather Hasina should remain alert about people surrounding her.

Source: New Age