B’desh show the ugly side of batting

Bangladesh’s Mehedi Hasan(R) plays a shot to be caught by India’s Dinesh Karthik off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for 24 runs during their ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match at The Oval in London on Tuesday. — AFP photo

In less than three days after enjoying a run fest against Pakistan in a close two-wicket loss, Bangladesh showed the ugly side of their batting against India on Tuesday when they were shot out for 84 runs to suffer a humiliating 240-run defeat at the Oval.

India, after sent into batting, lost couple of quick wickets but thanks to half centuries of Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya they could pile up 324-7 before bundling out Bangladesh unexpectedly for a low score in 23. 5 overs.

Bangladesh rested regular captain Mashrafee bin Murtaza and Tamim Iqbal and was led by Sakib al Hasan to appear completely a dispirited side when they came to replay India’s total on a decent wicket.

In the absence of Tamim, Soumya opened the innings with Imrul Kayes and nicked one to wicketkeeper Karthik off Umesh Yadav in the fourth over to get out for seven and leave the side on 11-1.

But it was hard to imagine that Yadav’s pace and his bowling partner Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s swing would create such havoc that Tigers lost their next five wickets for just 11 to be reeled on 22-6 in the eighth over.

Sabbir Rahman was bowled for a three-ball duck off Yadav and Imrul followed him in the next over with seven mistiming a pull off Kumar to present Yadav the simplest of the catches.

Two experienced campaigners Sakib and Mahmudullah failed to resist the avalanche of wickets as Sakib was caught by Rohit Sharma for seven and Mahmudullah edged one to keeper in the same over of Kumar to be out for a two-ball duck.

Mosaddek Hossain, the 21-year old, who has shown some maturity in recent past, followed the lead of his senior as he edged a Yadav delivery in the next over to the man in gloves to be dismissed for another duck.

Mushfiqur Rahim seemed to resurrect the innings but Mohammad Shami decided to join the party and got rid of Bangladesh wicketkeeper for 13 before Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the highest scorer of the innings with 24, added 32 runs in the eighth wicket with Sunzamul Islam (18).

Yadav finished with 3-16 while Bhuvaneshwar claimed 3-13 to fold Bangladesh innings under 100 and hand them a miserable loss before the big tournament.

Earlier in the day, Rubel Hossain got rid of Indian opener Rohit Sharma in his first ball for one and Mustafizur Rahman dismissed one-down Ajinkya Rahane for 11 to reduce India to 21-2.

But opener Shikhar Dhawan made 60 and added exactly 100 runs with Karthik to make the early recovery and the latter went strongly before he was retired out on 94 to give chance to other batsmen.

Pandya took the opportunity with both hands as he made a whirlwind 80 runs off 54 balls hitting six four and four sixes to remain not out till the end to post a big total.

Rubel got two late wickets to make him the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with 3-50 and although Sunzamul got two wickets he conceded 74 runs off nine overs.

Sakib bowled just three overs to remain wicketless as was Taskin Ahmed conceding 45 runs off six overs.

Bangladesh will play the opening match of the Champions Trophy against hosts England on Thursday in the same venue.

