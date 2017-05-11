Bangladesh ICT division wins ‘Global mobileGov Award’

The Information Communication Technology division of Bangladesh government has won ‘Global mobileGov Award’ this year, acknowledging its citizen services through mobile phones, said a release today.

National Mobile Application Awareness Development and Capacity Building Programme of ICT Division under Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of Bangladesh got the first prize in the global contest for its innovative best practices in mobile public service implementation.

World renowned organisation m4life.org on Tuesday night announced the three ‘Global mobileGov Awards’ winners at the closing ceremony of the three-day ‘mobileGov World Summit 2017’ held in Brighton, UK, read the release.

Shahriar Alam, state minister for Foreign Affairs, had received the award in favour of ICT division.

In the same programme, Centre of Digital Innovation of UAE became second and Department of Information Technology of Moscow from Russia won the third position for the award, it said.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister of the ICT, said from the beginning they targeted mobile devices as the service delivery channel.

Currently, there are 13.10 crore active mobile connections in the country and of it 6.30 crore are connected with the internet, the release also reads.

Source: The Daily Star