Banani rape prime accused Shafat’s Mercedes Benz seized for tax fraud

Customs Intelligence Investigation Directorate (CIID) has seized a luxurious car in Sylhet that reportedly belongs to Banani rape prime accused Shafat Ahmed, the son of Apan Jewellers’ owner Dildar Ahmed.

CIID officials confiscated the Mercedes Benz, worth Tk1.5 crore, from Sylhet town’s East Zindabazar area on a tax evasion charge of around Tk15 lakh.

CIID Assistant Commissioner Prabhat Kumar Singha of Sylhet said that, based on a tip-off, they raided a home owned by Dildar’s maternal uncle to seize the car on Tuesday.

According to a primary investigation, the car was manufactured in 2002, but the year of production, as mentioned in its registration papers, is 2011.

Import policy in Bangladesh does not allow the purchase of cars that are more than five years old.

Source: Dhaka Tribune