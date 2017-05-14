Baki, Atika win gold in Islamic Games

Shooters Abdullah Hel Baki and Syeeda Atkia Hassan brought the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games when they came out on top in the mixed team event of 10metre air rifle in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

After frustrating show in the individual events, both Baki and Atkia improved their performance to win Bangladesh’s first ever gold in Games’ history.

In the gold medal deciding round, Baki and Atkia pair beat Iranian pair Norouziyan Pourya and Najmeh Khedmati by 5-1 margin.

Turkey won bronze medal in the event.

Earlier in the morning, Baki and Atkia became third in the qualification round with the total score of 516.8 points.

Bangladesh’s other pair comprised of Rabbi Hasan Munna and Mahfuja Jannat Jui became sixth in the final round.

Munna won the first medal for the country on Saturday when he won silver in men’s 10metre air rifle