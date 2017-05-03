AL ready to flee, says Khaleda

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has said time has come for the ruling Awami League leaders to flee the country as they are out to make money by plundering national resources.

The former prime minister said this on Tuesday night in a reference to the AL general secretary Obaidul Quader’s recent remarks that cautioned the AL men might have to flee with their wealth unless the AL is in power.

“The thing the general secretary of a political party said, we can well understand, is not out of nothing. It’s time for the Awami League men to flee,” Khaleda Zia told a meeting of the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal at her Gulshan office on the occasion of its 38th founding anniversary.

“Let them get ready to flee; the BNP is getting ready to restore and protect the rights of the people,” she said.

On Saturday, AL general secretary and roads and bridges minister Obaidul Quader warned the party leaders and workers of dire consequences if they misuse power.

“Without the Awami League in power, you’ll have to flee with your money. Just imagine the situation… You’ll have to go into hiding with the money you are making now,” said the AL leader.

In the current political context, Khaleda said her party will join the next general elections that must be held under a neutral government, not under the Sheikh Hasina-led administration.

The BNP chief argued that the elections held under the AL regime were not fair.

Apparently in response to common queries as to why the BNP refrains from waging movement, Khaleda Zia said, this is not the time to do anything. “An (strong) organisation is required for that. The BNP and its front organisations have been reorganised and it is still going on,” she added.

Khaleda said AL stole 154 parliamentary seats even before the 5 January polls boycotted by all opposition parties except AL allies. “This time it’s not possible,” added Khaleda.

“Those who believe in democracy and get elected with the people’s vote should remember that people will cast their vote again,” she said.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, and Sramik Dal president Anwar Hossain also spoke there.

Source: Prothom Alo