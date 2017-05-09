Al-Qaeda leader killed in 2015 US operation a Bangladeshi

New information has surfaced that a leader of militant organization Al-Qaeda who was killed during a US operation in Kandahar of Afghanistan in 2015, is of Bangladeshi origin.

Al-Qaeda, on early Tuesday, posted a photo of the leader named Abu Ibrahim alias Saiful Islam Hasan and claimed that he was killed fighting for the militant group in Afghanistan.

The photo was published by a senior member of the militant group on al-Qaeda’s Bangla platform Dawahilallah.

The senior Al-Qaeda member has been reported to be Abul Fida (organisational name).

When another user asked Abul Fida why he posted an old news in the forum, Fida said that he had learnt about the matter in a video released recently.

In April, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) published a statement announcing the death of Tariq alias Sohel, claiming him as the head of Bangladesh affairs of the militant outfit.

In that announcement, Abu Ibrahim alias Saiful Islam Hasan’s name was also there as “Sohel’s aides who had embraced martyrdom with him”.

The other ‘martyrs’ who were named are: Qari Abdul Aziz alias Abdul Halim, Yaqub alias Saddam Hossain, Asadullah alias Nazimuddin Maimoon and Abu Bakr alias Anuj Hasib.

Headquartered in Pakistan, AQIS was formed in late 2014 with the declared intention of waging jihad in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Since January 2013, AQIS has taken credit for 13 attacks in which 11 were killed and four others sustained critical injuries.

The last operation killed two LGBT rights activists in Dhaka on April 25, 2016.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq