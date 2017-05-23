23 get death for killing 4 N’ganj AL men

Twenty three people including a BNP leader have been awarded death penalty for killing four activists of Awami League and its student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League of Araihazar of Narayanganj in 2002.

Kamrunnahar, judge of Narayanganj Second Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court, pronounced the verdict today, Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmine Ahmed confirmed our district correspondent.

Among the 23 convicts, four are on the run while 19 others including Abul Bashar Kashu, the then BNP president of Gopaldi union unit, were present at the dock.

According to the prosecution, Kashu and his people picked up Barek, his cousin Badal, Faruk and Kabir from their respective houses on March 12 in 2002. Later, they tortured and burnt them to death.

Of them, Barek, younger brother of BCL president of Araihazar thana unit and upazila vice chairman Rafiqul Islam, was involved with Chhatra League activities while Faruk and Kabir were AL activists.

After the delivery of the verdict, Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmine has expressed satisfaction over the judgement.

Source: The Daily Star