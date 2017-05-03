2016 repressive for Bangladesh press freedom: ARTICLE 19

Marking 2016 a repressive year for press freedom in Bangladesh, a London-based watchdog said at least 320 violations, including murders, abductions and threats against journalists, took place within that period.

The violations, including three murders, against 141 journalists, three online activists and three officials of a publishing house, were carried out throughout the year, ARTICLE 19, an NGO defending freedom of expression, said in its annual report yesterday.

“Local journalists faced the brunt of these violations compared to journalists in the capital, Dhaka,” it added in the report ‘Bangladesh: Violations against journalists and online activists in 2016’ published on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

“Brutal attacks on journalists and online activists, and the use of unfair laws and criminal defamation provisions which clearly violate international standards, continued to stifle free speech,” it added.

Source: The Daily Star

