We are learning from our mistakes

It has been four years since Rana Plaza collapsed, shaking the nation.

But we haven’t forgotten.

With more than 1,100 losing their lives to the incident, it remains one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history.

As terrible as the aftermath of this incident was, what is important is that we focus on the future.

The success story of our RMG sector is the epitome of Bangladeshi resilience: It shows that we have learned from our mistakes, and that we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we never let something like Rana Plaza happen again.

Our RMG factories have greatly improved working conditions, and the industry itself continues to be a competitor in the world arena.

The fact that our denim exports have surpassed China recently further shows how far we have come in the four years since that tragic day.

However, as far as we have come, there is still a long way to go.

Complaints and protests regarding workers’ wages remain a thorny issue, but is an issue that needs to be amicably resolved nonetheless.

As RMG remains the highest contributor to the economy, the government needs to ensure that safety remains a priority and that inspections are carried out to guarantee the well-being of the workers.

Various stake-holders also need to come together to provide workers with the wages they truly deserve, and remain competitive in the global market.

And these won’t come about unless we work together.

If the Rana Plaza collapse has shown us anything, it is that we as a nation can come together, and can survive the worst catastrophes.

With that in mind, let’s conquer the future, as we have conquered in the past.

Source: Dhaka Tribune