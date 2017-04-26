SSC results on 4 May

Results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations of 2017 will be published on 4 May.

Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid made the disclosure to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

The education minister will formally hand over a copy of the examination results to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at 10:00am on that day.

Later the minister will brief newsmen about the details of results, holding a press conference at 12:30pm.

The results will be published simultaneously after the press conference at educational institutions of the country. The results will be available also on the education ministry’s website and through mobile SMS.

Starting 1 February, this year’s SSC exams ended in early March.

