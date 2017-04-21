Should Bangladesh need Indian help in every step?

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday asked whether Bangladesh has lost its competence, that it has to depend on India for all affairs.

“What predicament are we facing after 46 years of independence? Have we lost our competence? Do we have to turn to India for each and every thing? Do we need India’s help at every step? Can we do nothing without their support? Are we totally powerless to do anything on our own?” the BNP leader asked at a programme in Chittagong.

Amir Khosru was speaking at a conference of the workers of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) women wing, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, at the office of Chittagong BNP in the port city.

Dwelling on the recent India visit of prime minister and Bangladesh Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leader said following the pressure from the civil society members and due to the political pressure, the prime minister was forced to say: “I visited India to seek nothing, rather to seek friendship”.

“In fact, she didn’t even get friendship from India. She got hospitality. In exchange for hospitality, she sacrificed the interests of the people of Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina could not protect the interests of Bangladesh,” alleged the BNP leader.

As for the defence deals with India, Amir Khosru alleged, “It’s matter of regret that the prime minister has lost the distinctive character of Bangladesh’s armed forces to India.

“The armed forces of an independence country have a distinctive character, and its own concept, ideas, and philosophy. That distinctive character of our defence forces is now in the hands of India.

“We’ve lost our distinctive character today whereas we can’t export our goods to India. No solution was made to sharing the waters of 54 cross border rivers. Even after that, how can a prime minister give everything just in exchange for the hospitality?”

The BNP leader called upon its leaders and activists to remain united and said no elections will be held in the country without a neutral interim government and without BNP.

“There must be a neutral election-time government and a neutral election commission so that the people can exercise their franchise, their democratic rights,” said Amir Khosru.

Source: Prothom-Alo