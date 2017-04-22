Shakib made captain of Tigers in T-20 format

BCB president Nazmul Hasan declared world no.1 all-rounder in all format Shakib Al Hasan the captain of the Tigers T-20 team.

The BCB chief also informed that salary, match fee for national team cricketers has been increased.

The decision has been taken in a meeting of Bangladesh Cricket Board. Nazmul Hasan informed of the decision to reporters after the meeting.

After last skipper of the T-20 team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza declared his retirement from the format, Shakib was the most likely candidate to replace him.

Shakib is currently in India to participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He received the news of his captaincy there.

Source: Ittefaq