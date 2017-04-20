Shafiul recalled for Trophy, Nasir for tri-series

Fit-again Shafiul, who last played against England at home in October, replaced Subashis Roy in an otherwise unchanged squad that toured Sri Lanka recently.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said they also considered swing bowler Shafiul for recent series but could not take him to the squad due to his fitness problem.

‘Of late he [Shafiul] has been one of our best bowlers. But he was not fit enough to play two consecutive matches,’ said Minhajul.

‘Now he looks fit and we hope the conditions in UK will also suit his bowling,’ he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and all-rounder Shuvagata Hom, who were part of the extended squad in Sri Lanka tour but did not play any game, have been omitted.

Ranked seventh in one-day internationals, the Tigers qualified for the Champions Trophy for the first time in more than a decade, having last played in the tournament in India in 2006.

They will feature in Group A alongside hosts England, Australia and New Zealand and will open their campaign against England at the Oval on June 1.

The Tigers, who will leave home on April 26, will hold a 10-day long camp at Sussex prior to the tournament and play a tri-series tournament in Ireland involving the hosts and New Zealand as part of their preparations.

Selectors also named an 18-man squad for tri-series, adding Nurul, Subashis and batsman Nasir Hossain to the Champions Trophy team.

Nasir, who played 17 Tests and 58 ODIs, would return to the team with the tournament after missing out on the recent tours in New Zealand and Sri Lanka for poor form.

‘He played well in recent competitions, so we decided to take him to tri-series to help him readjust in national team set up,’ said Minhajul.

Nasir also made it to the list of four standby players for the Champions Trophy along with Nurul, Subashis and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Minhajul said Nurul will travel with the squad in UK during the Champions Trophy as a backup batsman and wicketkeeper while other two players will return after the tri-series.

The tri-series will begin on May 12 with Bangladesh facing Ireland in the opening match.

Champions Trophy Squad: Mashrafee bin Murtaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sanjamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam. Standby – Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Subashis Roy and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Tri-series Squad: Mashrafee bin Murtaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sanjamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Subashis Roy.