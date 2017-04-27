PM tells RAB people must not be tortured

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to be mindful that the common people do not become the victims of torture.

She was speaking at the 13th-anniversary congregation of the elite police unit on Wednesday.

“People should not suffer unnecessarily. They should not be the victims the torture. The RAB members should keep that in mind,” the prime minister said.

“The force’s main objective is to ensure the security of the people, and they have to do it in line with the existing law,” she said “that’s what the people expect of them.”

Since its formation in 2004 by the BNP government as an elite crime-busting force, RAB has been mired in criticism for extra-judicial killings in the name of so-called crossfire and feigned gun battle.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, PM’s Security Adviser Tareq Ahmed Siddiqui, Home Secretary Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque and RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed were onstage with the prime minister.

At the beginning of her speech, Hasina paid tributes to the slain members of law-enforcing agencies including the intelligence chief of RAB Lt. Col. Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, who lost their lives in anti-terror operations.

“RAB has enormous contribution in maintaining law and order in the country. The force is playing the leading role in combating crimes, recovering illegal weapons, and fighting militancy.”

She thanked RAB members for their good work and reiterated her government’s zero-tolerance policy against militancy and terrorism.

Citing the killing of a Japanese in Rangpur and an Italian in Dhaka, the prime minister said: “those killings were preplanned to taint the image of the country”.

“We have to take measures so that no one dares to commit such crime again,” she added.

She was given a guard of honour when she reached the meeting venue.

DG Benazir gave the address of welcome while Home Minister Kamal spoke as special guest.

Source: bdnews24