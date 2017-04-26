Pakistan call off Bangladesh tour, report says

Pakistan will not tour Bangladesh this year as per schedule; the PCB said the series has been postponed indefinitely by mutual consent, reports ESPNcricinfo. Pakistan was to play two Tests, three ODIs and a T20I series in Bangladesh in July and August this year.

“We had spoken about the possibility of hosting them [Bangladesh in Pakistan] this year,” PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told ESPNCricinfo. “Pakistan have now toured Bangladesh twice without them reciprocating, and we feel we cannot tour Bangladesh for the third straight time. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the tour, and will explore another window in the next year or so.”

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan in 2007-08, for a five-ODI series. Since then, Pakistan have toured Bangladesh twice since, in 2011-12 and 2015.

Source: Dhaka Tribune